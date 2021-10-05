Hyundai Hit With $16M Verdict In Dealership Contract Dispute

By Melissa Angell (October 5, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Monday awarded a Sunshine State car dealership $16 million in its contract suit against Hyundai Motor America after determining the automaker violated its agreement with the dealership when it tried to showcase its luxury Genesis brand by creating a separate dealer network. The jury found that Florida dealership Action Nissan Inc., which does business as Universal Hyundai, was damaged when Hyundai Motor America did not acknowledge the dealership owner's right of first refusal in breach of their agreement. The dealership had argued that the automaker violated its right of first refusal when it contacted other dealers...

