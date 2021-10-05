Shipper Strikes $5M Deal To End 2008 Oil Spill Suit

By Morgan Conley (October 5, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- American Commercial Lines LLC has agreed to purchase and preserve over 600 acres of woodland habitat for an estimated $3.25 million as well as pay over $2 million to resolve claims a 2008 oil spill damaged natural resources along the Mississippi River. The consent decree was filed in Louisiana federal court Monday alongside the corresponding complaint lodged by the federal government and the Pelican state, which sought to hold the company financially liable under the Oil Pollution Act and the Louisiana Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act for the costs of restoring the environment after the 2008 oil spill, caused by...

