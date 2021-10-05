Claims Body Calls For Justice Funding As Cuts Hit

By Irene Madongo (October 5, 2021, 4:28 PM BST) -- A group representing people making claims in the civil justice system has urged the government to increase legal funding in its upcoming spending plans, warning that funding cuts have left the courts organization "on its knees." The Association of Consumer Support Organisations said that, by the financial year ending in March 2020, the Ministry of Justice's budget had been slashed by approximately 25% in inflation-adjusted terms from a decade earlier. Case backlogs, meanwhile, are causing logjams in the courts. The average time taken for a small claim to go to trial is now 49.2 weeks, some 12.6weeks longer than in 2019...

