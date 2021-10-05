Tug Of War To Control IT Business Revived On Appeal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 5, 2021, 6:36 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal has revived a lawsuit vying for a controlling stake in an IT company, telling the lower court on Tuesday to take a second look at questions about whether one partner effectively surrendered his ownership during a falling out. The three-judge panel decided that a lower court should revisit certain questions of law in an appeal from computer equipment company LA Micro Group Inc. and its owners Roman Frenkel and Arkadiy Lyampert against a ruling that went in favor of the pair's ex-business partner, David Bell. David Bell and his company, LA Micro Group UK Ltd. — which was...

