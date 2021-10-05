Bank Of Scotland Seeks More Info In £55M Unfair Lending Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (October 5, 2021, 6:54 PM BST) -- The Bank of Scotland said Tuesday that a lawsuit over mortgages tied to house prices could be worth as much as £55 million ($75 million) as it grappled with hundreds of elderly customers about their relationship with the lender. Richard Handyside QC, counsel for the bank, told the High Court that it needed to ask approximately 200 homeowners making 150 claims stretching to six or seven figures about how they were treated unfairly and their individual circumstances before the claims are whittled down to a pool of 26 that will then be funneled down again for trial. In a case management...

