Engineering Firm Owner Loses Challenge Over Ex-Exec's Biz

By Silvia Martelli (October 5, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- A judge dismissed a petition on Tuesday from an engineering company shareholder who accused three former directors of creating a similar firm as a vehicle to divert business away. High Court Judge Mark Halliwell ruled that the ex-directors of Electrical Control Installations Ltd., which provides specialist engineering services, hadn't created ECI Cumbria Ltd. to compete with the company for its business. Paul Evans, the company shareholder who brought the petition, failed to demonstrate that former heads Jamie Scott Grant, Stephen James Reid and Paul Nicholson were unfairly prejudicial to him, the judge said, by taking clients away from Electrical Control Installations...

