Willkie Adds 3 Partners To New Antitrust Team In London

By Madison Arnold (October 6, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added three new partners from Quinn Emanuel as part of an effort to develop an 11-attorney antitrust litigation team in its London office. The international firm announced Tuesday the newest partners are Boris Bronfentrinker, Elaine Whiteford and Nicola Chesaites. Their additions are part of Willkie's efforts to expand its antitrust litigation work in London and globally, according to the firm. "The arrival of Boris, an outstanding antitrust litigator, and his first class team, will further strengthen Willkie's position as a 'go to practice' for complex compliance and cartel matters, offering expert advice at every stage...

