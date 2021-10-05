UT Austin Says Merits, Not Sex Bias, Set Law Prof's Pay

By Katie Buehler (October 5, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas at Austin has asked a federal judge to toss a female law professor's equal pay and sex discrimination claims, arguing that all evidence in the case supports the university's claim that its decision against giving her a raise was based solely on peer reviews. The university said in a motion for summary judgment filed Monday that professor Linda Mullenix's argument that she produced work superior to male colleagues who are paid more than her is an opinion not supported by "vast amounts of discovery, including 70 hours of dispositions" conducted in the case. "But if these views...

