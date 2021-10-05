SharkNinja Gets PTAB To Nix 2 IRobot Vacuum Patents

By Tiffany Hu (October 5, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down two iRobot Corp. patents covering its Roomba line of products, handing victories to rival SharkNinja in the companies' dispute over robot vacuum technology. In a pair of decisions issued Monday, the PTAB invalidated each disputed claim in two iRobot patents challenged in inter partes reviews requested by SharkNinja. One patent covers the energy management system for a robotic device, and the other relates to how a robotic device can use location signals to navigate a room, according to filings. For the first patent, the PTAB said the claims were both obvious and...

