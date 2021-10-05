Activist Hits Back At Canadian National In Proxy Fight

By Benjamin Horney (October 5, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- An activist seeking revisions to the Canadian National board of directors has disputed claims that changes to its leadership would not be in the best interests of shareholders, saying Tuesday CN's board and CEO are trying to "escape accountability." Funds affiliated with U.K.-based TCI Fund Management Ltd. and CIFF Capital first took aim at Canadian National Railway Co. on Sept. 13, when they unveiled a slate of four director nominees in the wake of CN's failed $33.6 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern. Following TCI's announcement, CN said Monday it will hold a special meeting of shareholders on March 22. According...

