Senior Care Biz Honor Valued At $1.2B For Series E Round

By McCord Pagan (October 5, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Senior home care business Honor said Tuesday it's now valued at more than $1.25 billion as part of its Series E funding round that was led by Baillie Gifford and included T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and Prosus Ventures. San Francisco-based Honor Technology Inc. said in a statement that the $370 million in debt and equity financing would be used to continue investing in its operations and technology as well as to incorporate newly acquired home care business Home Instead to its platform. Honor said it's now raised $325 million in total equity funding. "The Honor technology platform is positioned to...

