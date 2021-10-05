NY's New Pot Regulators Expand Access To Medical Patients

By Sam Reisman (October 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- At its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, the five members of New York's newly appointed Cannabis Control Board announced expansions to the state's medical program and approved the hiring of the senior staff members who will implement the new adult-use recreational cannabis regime. In addition to broadly legalizing cannabis, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which was signed into law in March by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, grants the board and the new Office of Cannabis Management, or OCM, authority to broaden access to the state's extant medical marijuana program. The meeting marked the beginning of the transition process by which oversight...

