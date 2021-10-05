PE Firm Grabs Ex-Soccer Exec's Properties In Fraud Fight

By Christopher Crosby (October 5, 2021, 4:20 PM BST) -- A judge allowed a private equity firm to take possession of several properties belonging to the former director of the Leeds United Football Club on Tuesday after he failed to attend a hearing in a £3.93 million ($5.4 million) embezzlement lawsuit. A High Court judge has cleared the way for GFH Capital Ltd. to possess the properties and serve eviction notices to tenants living in several apartments and a farmhouse complex owned by ex-Leeds United director David Haigh. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) High Court Master John Dagnall cleared the way for private equity firm GFH Capital Ltd. to possess the properties and serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS