Singapore REIT Drops $78M On 2 US Retail Properties

By Andrew McIntyre (October 5, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust has purchased a pair of grocery-anchored retail properties for roughly $78.25 million, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Singapore-based REIT that invests in U.S. retail assets. The deal is for Penrose Plaza in Philadelphia and Colonial Square in Colonial Heights, Virginia, which is 20 miles south of Richmond. The purchases are the first deals the REIT has made since its initial public offering, and are also the company's first purchases in those two states. The company spent roughly $52 million on the Pennsylvania property and approximately $26.25 million on the Virginia asset. The...

