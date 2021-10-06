MoFo Adds Former DOJ Official In San Diego

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 6, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has snagged a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California and assistant deputy attorney general to join its investigations and white collar defense group in San Diego. Morrison & Foerster said Tuesday that it had hired Adam L. Braverman, who served as U.S. attorney from 2017 through 2019. Since then, Braverman has advised three deputy attorneys general on litigation as part of his role with the U.S. Department of Justice. Braverman said in a statement that he is excited to join Morrison & Foerster because of the firm's "strong global reputation" and deep roots in California....

