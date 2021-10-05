VP Should Overrule Parliamentarian On Immigration, Orgs Say

By Mike LaSusa (October 5, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocates are pressuring Vice President Kamala Harris to use her authority as president of the Senate to overrule the advice of the upper chamber's parliamentarian, who has rejected two attempts by Democrats to include immigration proposals in a multitrillion-dollar budget package. Dozens of immigrant advocacy groups on Tuesday published a letter they had sent to the vice president Sept. 30, the day after the parliamentarian shot down the Democrats' reworked proposal for including a pathway to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants in a $3.5 trillion budget bill that requires only a simple majority of votes to pass....

