Fed. Circ. Wary Of Fee Bid In Semiconductor IP Feud

By Britain Eakin (October 5, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Plastronics Socket Partners attorney had a tough time Tuesday persuading a Federal Circuit panel that Plastronics should get attorney fees for prevailing on a claim that the founder of rival Korean semiconductor company HiCon Co. Ltd. breached their licensing agreement on H-pin connector technology.

The appeal involves a July 2019 jury verdict that netted Plastronics a $622,606 award, but also allowed HiCon founder Dong Weon Hwang to walk away with $1.36 million in damages on counterclaims after the jury determined Plastronics had breached their royalty agreement. While Plastronics appealed the denial of attorney fees, Hwang argued on cross-appeal that the...

