FINRA Fines Merrill Lynch $1.5M Over Muni Securities Issue

By Al Barbarino (October 5, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit Merrill Lynch with a $1.5 million fine for an alleged breach of supervisory and disclosure-related rules established under the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, or MSRB. Merrill Lynch failed to maintain a supervisory system that was "reasonably designed" to address short positions in municipal securities and their effects on customers, and it failed to clearly notify customers of the potential tax liability resulting from interest payments related to the positions, according to Monday's order. "Merrill's failure to implement supervisory systems and procedures designed to detect and resolve short positions in municipal securities … was not reasonable...

