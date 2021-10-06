Colo. CBD Suit Plaintiffs Say Defendants Destroyed Records

By Sarah Jarvis (October 6, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hemp farm and processor have alleged that a former business partner they are suing for negligent misrepresentation and fraudulent concealment destroyed accounting records and then lied about it, warranting sanctions. Plaintiffs Athena Botanicals LLC and San Juan Hemp Co. LLC — along with three third-party defendants — said in a Monday motion for sanctions filed in Colorado federal court that David Vindici and his two Arizona companies, Green Earth Technologies LLC and HALO Laboratories LLC, destroyed their own accounting records when they knew litigation was likely. The motion came after Vindici, Green Earth and HALO filed their own sanctions...

