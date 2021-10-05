Justices Asked To Mull 'France.com' Sovereign Immunity Row

By Tiffany Hu (October 5, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The former U.S.-based operator of the website France.com is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive its lawsuit against the French government for seizing the domain name after the Fourth Circuit ruled that the government was shielded by sovereign immunity. In a certiorari petition docketed Sept. 23, France.com urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Fourth Circuit's dismissal of the U.S. company's lawsuit accusing the French government of misusing its own court system to steal the domain. The appeals court found that France had sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. It rejected France.com's claim that...

