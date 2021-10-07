McGuireWoods Hires Native American Public Policy Pro

By Joyce Hanson (October 7, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP's lobbying arm has hired the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs' former staff director and chief counsel to lead its Native American public policy efforts in Washington, D.C., the consulting firm said. Mike Andrews has joined McGuireWoods Consulting's federal public affairs team as a senior vice president and also has joined the law firm as a partner after a career on Capitol Hill, where he worked for Republican senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Hoeven of North Dakota and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, according to the firm's announcement Tuesday. McGuireWoods Consulting's President and former Democratic South Carolina Gov. Jim...

