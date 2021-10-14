Patients Sue Dentist For Malpractice After Hygiene Scandal

By Christopher Crosby (October 14, 2021, 5:50 PM BST) -- Patients are suing a former dentist for negligence after secret recordings showing poor hygiene practices prompted the largest patient reexamination in U.K. history. Lawyers for more than 30 patients are seeking damages for distress and negligence against Desmond D'Mello, a former dentist struck off following a malpractice investigation by the National Health Service in 2016, according to a Sept. 30 filing with the High Court, which has just been made public. The dental patients say they were among the 22,000 people seen by D'Mello between the 1980s and 2014 who had to undergo additional testing after being exposed to the risk...

