Sterlite Fights IP Theft Claims In Fiber-Optic Cable Battle

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 7, 2021, 2:05 PM BST) -- An Indian cable and network technology company has fought back against claims that it is infringing on two telecommunications patents owned by Italian cable system giant Prysmian SpA, contending that its rival's patents are invalid. Sterlite Technologies Ltd. denied In its High Court defense and counterclaim that its Micro-LITE fiber-optic cable products unlawfully uses Prysmian's inventions. The company is seeking to have the two patents at issue revoked. Sterlite also filed written submissions on Monday arguing why the patents held by Prysmian should be declared invalid because they lack novelty. Focusing on Prysmian's patent for a telecommunications cable with a "reduced...

