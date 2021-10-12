Engine-Maker Fights PE Suit Over Unpaid Fees In £347M Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 12, 2021, 2:15 PM BST) -- The British parent of a German engine-maker has argued that it should not have to reimburse OpenGate Capital Management for costs linked to a £347 million ($472 million) deal that went south, saying the private equity firm's offer for the subsidiary was incomplete. Melrose PLC has told the High Court that it should not have to pay back OpenGate the £803,000 it is asking for in a lawsuit over an ill-fated deal in which the U.S. company was trying to buy Melrose's subsidiary, German industrial engine manufacturer Walterscheid Powertrain Group. The engine-maker said in its Oct. 4 defense, which has just been made...

