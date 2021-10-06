Disjointed DHS Gumming Up Immigration Gears, Report Finds

By Mike LaSusa (October 6, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is failing to implement a coherent immigration strategy, according to a new report from a think tank, which found the department lacks coordination internally and with other government agencies. The three immigration-focused arms of DHS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — operate largely independently of each other, and they don't have adequate structures in place to mesh their operations with those of other federal agencies, the Migration Policy Institute found. "Each of those agencies — CBP, ICE and USCIS — are all about maximizing...

