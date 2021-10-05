Insurtech Biz Sure Lands $100M Series C Financing

By McCord Pagan (October 5, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Insurance technology business Sure Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $100 million Series C funding round that included Declaration Partners LP, Kinnevik AB and Menlo Ventures. Santa Monica, Calif.-based Sure said in an announcement it plans to use the funding for accelerating its global expansion, launching new products and improving the experience of its customers, among others. "This round will fuel our expansion, enabling us to help the insurance industry reach its full potential in an online era," Sure co-founder and CEO Wayne Slavin said in the statement. "As carriers continue to prioritize digital transformation and brands expand financial services to...

