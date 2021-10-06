Attys React To Updates In NJ Law Against Discrimination

By Nick Muscavage (October 6, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation that expanded the state's Law Against Discrimination to include more protections for workers 70 and older, and some attorneys believe it could open the window for new litigation. The new updates to the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, or NJLAD, expands its scope by eliminating the provision that has allowed employers not to hire or promote workers over 70 years old. The updates also removed the section of the law that permitted higher education institutions to require tenured employees to retire at 70. Additionally, the remedies available to an employee required to...

