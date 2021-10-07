Title 42 Expulsions Spur International Human Rights Request

By Mike LaSusa (October 7, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A coalition of immigrant advocates has asked an international human rights commission to urge the United States to stop expelling migrants under a public health authority known as Title 42, arguing in a filing released Thursday that the policy wrongly harms asylum seekers. In a request to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, several legal organizations and migrant advocate groups said the Title 42 policy, which is the subject of ongoing legal battles in the U.S., urgently threatens the rights and safety of asylum seekers. "U.S. officials directly harm asylum seekers during expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border through the use of physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS