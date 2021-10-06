Home Health Aide Biz Must Face Burn Suit, Mo. Court Says

By Jonathan Capriel (October 6, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state appeals court said Tuesday that a paraplegic woman's lawsuit claiming a nurse employed by a home health aide servicer scalded her during a bath can move forward, finding the lower court erred when it applied a medical malpractice statute of limitations to a negligence lawsuit. The three-judge panel overturned a Franklin County court's ruling that time-barred Patricia Noelke's personal injury suit against Heartland Independent Living Center. Noelke filed her suit exactly one day after the two-year window for medical malpractice suits against health care providers, but Heartland isn't one of those, said Judge Gary M. Gaertner Jr., who wrote the...

