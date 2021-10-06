Ex-Gaddafi Worker Sues Feds Over Asylum Waiting Times

By Grace Dixon (October 6, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Libyan man formerly employed as a government worker under the Gaddafi regime and his wife have filed suit in Michigan federal court against the federal government and the Chicago asylum processing center, saying five years is too long to wait for an asylum interview. Omar Abdulkarim Qanat and Fadhila Mustafa Yosof filed suit on Tuesday, asking the court to order the federal government to schedule an interview for their asylum application, which was filed in 2016. The pair are among the hundreds of thousands of migrants caught up in the ballooning backlog of asylum-seekers. "Plaintiffs have been irreparably damaged from...

