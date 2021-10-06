Beet Powder Supplement Maker Launches Infringement Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 6, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The maker of Bountiful Beets dietary supplements launched a trade dress infringement lawsuit accusing a competing beet powder purveyor of ripping off its packaging design and taking its place on store shelves, costing it profits and goodwill. In a New Jersey federal court complaint filed Tuesday, Windmill Health Products LLC accuses Force Factor LLC of Lanham Act violations and other wrongdoing in connection with Force Factor's Total Beets product line. Force Factor styled the Total Beets trade dress as a "complete knockoff" of the Bountiful Beets look and is using "false and misleading advertising" in an attempt to edge its competitor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS