Chris Brown, Drake Face Copyright Suit Over 'No Guidance'

By Andrew Karpan (October 6, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Chris Brown and Drake have been hit with a copyright suit in Florida federal court accusing the pop stars of ripping off a song by an R&B singer to create their hit 2019 single "No Guidance" — even going so far as to make a "disguised reference" to the singer on the track. Singer Braindon Cooper, who goes by the moniker Mr Cooper, and his producer Timothy Valentine, who works under the sobriquet Drum'n Skillz say that an A&R representative affiliated with Drake's erstwhile label Cash Money Records had reached out to him in March 2019 asked to hear some "unreleased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS