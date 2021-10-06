Atty Can't Slip SRA Discipline Over 'Inflated' Legal Fees

By Richard Crump (October 6, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- A London tribunal rejected a white-collar lawyer's bid to toss disciplinary proceedings against him, finding on Wednesday that he has a case to answer over allegations he lied about his legal fees to an appeals court. Edward Nally, president of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal, said in a short ruling that the case against Nabeel Amer Sheikh, the former senior partner of London law firm Neumans LLP, required a full hearing based on the criminal standard of proof. Sheikh, who started giving evidence after the ruling, had urged the tribunal to toss the Solicitors Regulation Authority's "fundamentally flawed" case accusing him of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS