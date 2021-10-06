EU Court Clears Way For Subsidiaries To Face Cartel Damages

By Silvia Martelli (October 6, 2021, 5:50 PM BST) -- Europe's highest court ruled on Wednesday that damages lawsuits can be brought against subsidiaries of a company that has violated antitrust law, allowing victims of a truck cartel to claim compensation directly from the automakers. The European Court of Justice ruled that victims of cartels can claim compensation from subsidiaries of companies penalized for anti-competitive conduct, even if it is just the parent company that has been punished by the European Union. The decision allows victims of a truck cartel in Europe to sue Mercedes-Benz Trucks España, a subsidiary of Daimler AG referred to in court documents as MBTE. Daimler AG...

