Boston Scientific Boosts Heart Biz With $1.75B Baylis Buy

By Benjamin Horney (October 6, 2021, 9:48 AM EDT) -- Boston Scientific has agreed to pay $1.75 billion to pick up Montreal-based Baylis Medical, represented by BCF Business Law and Cooley, in a deal that serves to strengthen the buyer's portfolio of heart-related products, the companies said Wednesday. Under the terms of the agreement, Massachusetts-headquartered Boston Scientific Corp. will pay $1.75 billion upfront to purchase most of Baylis Medical Co. Inc., according to a statement. The acquisition provides Boston Scientific with a number of cardiology-related items, including the NRG Transseptal Platform and Versa Cross Transseptal Platform, which are meant to "enhance safety, efficacy and efficiency when crossing the atrial septum to...

