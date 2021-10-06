Hearing Aid Co. Enters E-Gaming With $1.25B SteelSeries Deal

By Benjamin Horney (October 6, 2021, 11:18 AM EDT) -- Hearing aid maker GN Store Nord, advised by Accura and Allen & Overy, will enter the e-gaming market through the 8 billion Danish kroner ($1.25 billion) enterprise value acquisition of SteelSeries, which makes accessories like headsets, keyboards and controllers, the companies said Wednesday. The seller is Nordic private equity company Axcel, according to a statement from GN. Founded in 2001 and based in Denmark, SteelSeries features about 350 employees, including 80 software engineers. In addition to its Denmark headquarters, the company has offices in France, the U.S., China and Taiwan. René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, said in the statement that...

