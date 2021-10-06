3 Firms Guide SPAC Deal For $1.5B Rigetti Computing

By Charlie Innis (October 6, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Rigetti Computing, an operator of quantum computers, said Wednesday it plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition vehicle and go public in a deal valuing the company at $1.5 billion, with guidance by Cooley, Latham & Watkins and Sidley Austin. The deal calls for Rigetti to be combined with a blank-check company called Supernova Partners Acquisition Co. II Ltd., according to a statement. The resulting company would be called Rigetti Computing Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RGTI." If the merger meets approval by the SPAC's shareholders, the combined company expects to grab...

