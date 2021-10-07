Insurer Sues To Escape Medical Pot Producer's Assault Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (October 7, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based insurer has asked a court to declare that it isn't obligated to defend a Colorado medical marijuana producer from claims that one of its owners assaulted a business invitee at another owner's residence, arguing that coverage is limited to the business premises. Scottsdale Insurance Co. said in a complaint filed in a Colorado federal court Tuesday that its commercial general liability policy with marijuana producer River Roots LLC includes a "designated premises endorsement" that limits coverage to one address in Boone, Colorado. And the underlying complaint against Benjamin D. Wilhelm relates to an incident that purportedly took place at...

