Judge Will Have Final Say On Puerto Rico Fiscal Plan

By Rick Archer (October 6, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico's financial restructuring Wednesday ruled that she will be the one to make the final call on whether the restructuring proposed by the island's fiscal oversight board is consistent with the board's future fiscal plan.

In a bench ruling at a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain said while the law bars her from overruling the Financial Oversight and Management Board's determination that its restructuring and fiscal plans were consistent, it will be up to her to determine if the board's decision was correct at the plan's confirmation hearing in November.

The board was...

