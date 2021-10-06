RA Capital Lands $880M Fund For Medical Biz Investing

By McCord Pagan (October 6, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- RA Capital, which invests in companies developing drugs, medical devices and diagnostics, said Wednesday it raised $880 million for its oversubscribed third venture fund. Boston-based RA Capital Management LP said in a statement it held the final closing for its RA Capital Nexus Fund III LP, which will invest in private companies alongside the firm's evergreen fund, which focuses on biotechnology businesses. The latest fund's investors include family offices, endowments and hospital systems, it said. "We appreciate the strong enthusiasm from our limited partners for the Nexus funds, and from innovators who partner with us to build their companies from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS