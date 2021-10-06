EU Court Adviser Says Nord Stream 2 Can Challenge EU Rule

By Silvia Martelli (October 6, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- Gazprom's Swiss operator should be allowed to challenge a 2019 European Union rule that requires gas producers to be separate from the companies that control pipelines, an adviser to the bloc's top court said on Wednesday. Advocate General Michal Bobek told the European Court of Justice that the operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, can challenge the new regulation as it directly affects it, and that the General Court should have not ruled otherwise in 2020. Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, owns Nord Stream 2, a newly-built project that will take fuel from Russia to Germany beneath...

