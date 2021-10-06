EU Floats State Aid Rules For 'Green' Digital Industries

By Christopher Cole (October 6, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The European Commission sought public input Wednesday on proposed rules meant to make it easier for member states to help sustainable industries flourish without running afoul of competition agreements. In a public notice, the EU said it wanted parties to weigh in by December on changes floated to the General Block Exemption Regulation to spur assistance for environmentally friendly, high-tech industries, setting the stage for an economy recovering from COVID-19. The revisions are slated for the first half of 2022. "Our proposal aims at broadening the possibilities for member states to implement aid measures supporting the green and digital transition without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS