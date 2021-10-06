A Cell For A Stall: Jailed Exec Wants Out To Run Horse Farm

By Sarah Jarvis (October 6, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A former biotech executive serving a prison sentence for insider trading has urged a Massachusetts federal court to release him before his six-month term is up, citing medical conditions and saying his wife needs help running the family's horse farm business. Mark Ahn, who admitted to trading stock based on insider knowledge about a sale of Dimension Therapeutics Inc., said in a Tuesday memorandum supporting his motion for compassionate release that he has medical conditions that give him an increased risk of severe "and potentially fatal" complications if he is infected with COVID-19. He added that his family circumstances weigh in...

