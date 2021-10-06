Ga. Accuses Top Doctor Of Medicare Kickback Scheme

By Brett Barrouquere (October 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A top Atlanta uterine fibroid doctor and his clinic face accusations from the state of Georgia that he solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks through claims to the state's Medicaid program over a six-year period. The state alleges that John C. Lipman, described as one of the world's leading experts in the nonsurgical treatment of uterine fibroids, and his business, Atlanta Interventional Institute PC, sought and received payments from Merit Medical Systems Inc., in the form of unrestricted educational grants and consulting fees. In exchange, he allegedly used Merit products in uterine fibroid embolization procedures, in violation of Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS