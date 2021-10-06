Calif. AG Clears Nonprofit Hospital Sale, With Conditions

By Nadia Dreid (October 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general has given his seal of approval to Acadia Healthcare Company's plan to pick up a San Francisco Bay Area psychiatric hospital, as long as the parties agree to a few conditions intended to preserve competition. California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed the agreement Tuesday, saying that the state would bless the sale of nonprofit Adventist Health Vallejo to Acadia but that the transaction would have to come with a price freeze, a promise not to overburden the psych facility with debt and the employment of a monitor. In the Golden State, the attorney general is tasked with approving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS