Highland Capital Seeks End Of Shareholder Undervaluing Suit

By Katie Buehler (October 6, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Highland Capital Management LP has asked a Texas federal court to lift a stay and dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the bankrupt investment firm of undervaluing a steel manufacturer by $10 million, saying the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case. Northern District of Texas Judge David C. Godbey issued the stay in September at shareholder PCMG Trading Partners XXIII LP's request, but Highland Capital said in a court filing Tuesday that Judge Godbey should reconsider the ruling, deny the stay and dismiss the case. PCMG requested the stay in August, pending the results of a Fifth Circuit review of Highland...

