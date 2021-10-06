Prison Medical Provider's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (October 6, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A medical care provider for jails and prisons lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage after a New York state judge dismissed its suit against more than a dozen insurers. Wellpath Holdings Inc., which provides services to more than 400 treatment facilities, commitment centers and correctional facilities, had argued that the coronavirus made its locations unfit for their intended use, leading to fewer patients, greater costs and lost income, according to court documents. But in a 13-page decision released Monday, Justice Linda S. Jamieson sided with the insurers, finding that a "solid consensus" seems to have formed in New York that "direct...

