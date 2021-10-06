Ex-Cred Exec Rips Efforts To Block His Bankruptcy Discharge

By Elise Hansen (October 6, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- An embattled former executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred has objected to the Office of the U.S. Trustee's efforts to block his discharge from bankruptcy, saying he's been scapegoated and subjected to a "proxy criminal prosecution." James Alexander, a former chief capital officer at Cred Inc., said he had "fully complied" with all the requirements in his personal bankruptcy case, and slammed the U.S. Trustee for filing an adversarial action seeking to deny his discharge. In a letter dated Sept. 30 and filed Wednesday, Alexander said the U.S. Trustee's efforts were based on poor facts and accused "private lawyers" in the...

