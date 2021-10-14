Polsinelli Adds Energy Pro To Ranks In Chicago

By Celeste Bott (October 14, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli has hired an attorney with significant experience representing developers of renewable energy projects to join its energy law practice group, the firm announced. Benjamin Jacobi, who began work in late September, joins Polsinelli's Chicago office from O'Halloran Kosoff Geitner & Cook LLC. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, he said he was looking forward to tackling a "well of interesting work" in the energy space with a team that's "highly regarded in the industry." "Polsinelli has a thriving energy practice and a group of elite attorneys in its energy practice group," Jacobi said. "I'm really excited to join this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS