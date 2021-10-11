Broker Fights To Invalidate Legal & General Umbrella TMs

By Silvia Martelli (October 11, 2021, 4:54 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has hit back at Legal & General's trademark infringement lawsuit, urging the court to nix the insurance giant's registrations because of its alleged efforts to "evergreen" its umbrella logo protections. L&G acted in bad faith when it filed for the umbrella trademark registration at the heart of the suit in 2018 in an illegitimate attempt to extend its exclusivity without having to prove its use of the logo, broker Got You Covered told the High Court in its recent counterclaim. The practice is known as evergreening. London-based L&G sued the insurance broker in July for allegedly violating the...

